ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One of the biggest challenges for formerly incarcerated individuals is finding a job. Not all businesses want to hire people with past convictions. That’s where the Center for Employment Opportunities can help. This non-profit is working to make the process easier by offering immediate paid employment and skills training.

CEO is one of the largest re-entry service organizations in the country. It has more than 100 job sites in 30 cities across the country including Rochester, Albany, Buffalo and New York City.

What You Need To Know Center for Employment Opportunities provides people returning from pirson immediate paid employment and ongoing career support



There are more than 100 transitional work sites in cities across the country



For more information, call (212) 422-4430

Jacob Richards of Rochester had a tough time finding a job without a place to call home. He was later convicted of grand larceny. He served two years in prison. After his release, he connected with the Center for Employment Opportunities for a job.

“Going to prison was a gift and a curse. I got taken away from my family and lost my freedom, but I gained so much from it. I really have. I am gaining my GED; they are also going to help me go for welding, which is one of the main trades that I want. It’s a passion,” said Richards.

CEO works with companies and municipalities to form transitional work crews that do outdoor and indoor maintenance and cleaning. They work up to four days a week and get paid daily. CEO has partnered with the city of Rochester for 11 years.

"One thing that we know for sure is that there a lot of gaps for employment and we have a workforce that is prepared to do the job," said Jarmani Dozier, director of CEO Rochester. “The city has been an amazing partner and has gone so far as to offer jobs where participants earn money every single day but open up an employment pipeline so they can work for the city to help themselves, their families and our community. Just as we give them a second chance, we hope that more employers will do the same.”

Anthony White took a different path to CEO. He was in and out of family court for child custody hearings. He said working with CEO made it possible to earn a living while juggling court dates. He’s now a CEO site supervisor.

"That was the universe working, so it worked perfectly and works to my nature. I love helping people,” said White. “That's how I've become happy.”

White shared that he was able to get residential custody of his children and that he will always be grateful for CEO.

“I won, by the grace of God. Everything lined up,” said White.

For the first time in a long time, Jacob Richards also feels hope and sees a future.

“I feel life is starting to catch up with me a little bit. I call it a gift because so many more opportunities have opened up for me,” said Richards.

CEO says background checks show the past, but they don't always predict the future, so the work continues to get more employers on board to hire people released from prison.