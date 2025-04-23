Ontario County is launching a program to hire lifeguards. The goal is to boost staffing for the summer while eliminating financial barriers for young job seekers.

The initiative will use funds from the New York Statewide Investment in More Swimming (SWIMS) program.

Through that program, the county will reimburse lifeguards for their certification and training costs, eliminating the barrier of up-front costs.

“Lifeguarding is a rewarding summer job that builds confidence, leadership, and lifesaving skills,” said Bill Wright, commissioner of the Ontario County Department of Public Works. “We know the cost of certification and training can be a hurdle for teens and families, and that’s why Ontario County is stepping in to help. We want to make these jobs more accessible to more young people.”

The county says available positions include lifeguard, senior lifeguard, and aquatics supervisor, with openings across multiple municipalities.

Those locations include:

Deep Run Park

Onanda Park

Kershaw Park

Sandy Bottom Park

Victor and Naples recreation programs

Job listings are posted on the Ontario County website under "human resources seasonal positions."

Applicants must be at least 15 years old and have valid CPR and lifeguard certifications at the time of hire.