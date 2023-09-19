DELAND, Fla. — For Woodward Elementary School teacher Kirsten Vick, teaching is a family tradition. She says her grandfather, father, grandmother and mother are all teachers.

Kirsten Vick has a Star Wars-themed classroom to make the space inviting Vick says teaching allows her to interact with students and their families She's been teaching for more than two decades

Magical moments make all the difference in Vick's class at Woodward Avenue in Deland. It's where every student gets some one one-on-one instruction time so they always know the force is with them in this Star Wars-themed classroom.

Vick says, “I'm a 80s girl, so I love Star Wars and of course, all the new episodes of Mandalorian are very popular with kids and when they come in on that first day of school it's an inviting classroom and they know they can have fun and I want them to have fun and enjoy school."

She wants them to enjoy learning as much as she enjoys teaching which she says runs in the family.

Vick adds, "My whole family is in teaching. My dad was a teacher. My grandpa was an art teacher. My grandma sub'd. My mom is an assistant here at Woodward Elementary."

Vick has dedication and passion.

"I love teaching because it enables me to interact with the kids and families in the community and a lot of my kids that I have taught in the past are now parents themselves and I'm teaching their siblings so it's a really cool connection," she says.

It's a connection with deep roots since Vick has been teaching for some two decades.

She says, "And all 23 years here at Woodward. It's rare that somebody stays at one school for so long but this is like my home away from home. It's amazing because they're little sponges that soak up all the information and they surprise me which is one of the best parts about teaching."