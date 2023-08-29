Lots of selfies and a big personality are some of what chef Kwame Onwuachi brings to the table. His unique food will be served at the U.S. Open this year.

"It feels great being here. You know, there are so many people coming out here for the u.S. Open. It’s one of the largest sporting events in the world and people gotta eat," Onwuachi said.

The James Beard award winner and owner of the Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi resturant in Lincoln Center is known for dishes like "Mom Duke's Shrimp."

He has a lot to celebrate — including being named the best restaurant in New York City this year by The New York Times. Now, he is at the U.S. Open.

Onwuachi grew up in the South Bronx, spending a portion of his childhood in Pelham.

His roots are tattooed on his arm.

"I didn't want to forget where I came from. When I was 17, I also have this, the subway. I used to sell candy on the subway, so I never want to forget where I came from," Onwuachi said.

He says that growing up, he was in a gang and sold drugs. Because of this, his family sent him to live with relatives in Nigeria until he got his life on track.

"For me, my motivation is always trying to do a little bit better than I did the day before,” Onwuachi said.

Cooking was a big part of that journey.

"For me, there are no low points in your life when you're living. It's all things that make up who you are as part of life. Having all of the emotions — being sad, being happy, being excited — it's really what you do with those," Onwuachi said.

Onwuachi says he is eager for his debut at the U.S. Open.

"I just love people. There's a lot of people coming from all over the world and it's dope being from New York and showing them what New York has to offer," Onwuachi said.

He says his food is his way of melding his New York and Nigerian roots, and he says he is bringing the cuisines of both places to the Open.